Ukraine Lowers Military Conscription Age to 25

Ukraine has lowered their military conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to replenish its depleted forces. The new controversial mobilisation law came into effect today, a day after it was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. There’s been hesitation from Mr Zelensky to sign the bill, which now makes nearly 500,000 men eligible to serve in the military. The initial enthusiasm for going out to fight against the Kremlin’s forces has waned, though public support for the war remains high.

Some Ukrainians also worry that taking young adults out of the workforce will backfire by further harming the war-ravaged economy. But the newly lowered conscription age could also have unintended consequences down the line

