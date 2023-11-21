UK Woman Sues Turkish Clinic After Botched Surgery

Sara Platt, a UK citizen, is suing a clinic in Turkey after a tummy tuck and breast lift operation went wrong. She lost six and a half pints of blood and needed eight transfusions. She is calling on the UK to stop allowing Turkish clinics to advertise their services. The UK government should raise the issue and the Turkish government should take responsibility for any complications.





