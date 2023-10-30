UK weather: Storm Ciaran to bring 'nasty' weather with 80mph gusts and up to 60mm of rain

The UK is set for heavy downpours this week as Storm Ciaran brings 80mph winds and up to 60mm of rain. The worst of the weather is likely to hit the south coast of England, much of Wales and parts of Northern Ireland on Monday, the Met Office said. Marco Petagna, a Met Office meteorologist, ­said that gusts of 80mph are possible along the south coast of England due to a 'nasty storm'.

' Mr Petagna said that Tuesday - Halloween - was expected to be still unsettled but quieter before heavy winds and longer spells of rain develop on Wednesday night into Thursday as Storm Ciaran arrives. The weather is expected to worsen as the week progresses, with rain warnings in place until Thursday, and a 'deep area of low pressure' set to arrive the same day.

