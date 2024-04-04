UK Warned Over Exporting Weapons to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

Rishi Sunak has been warned that continuing to export weapons to Israel could be a breach of international law. More than 600 lawyers and experts, including three former Supreme Court justices, made the warning in a letter over the situation in Gaza. The International Court of Justice concluded that there is a 'plausible risk of genocide' and the UK is therefore legally obliged to prevent it.
Supreme Court President Lady Hale, former Supreme Court justices Lord Sumption and Lord Wilson were among those to sign the 17-page letter, alongside nine other judges and 69 KCs. The signatories said: "While we welcome the increasingly robust calls by your government for a cessation of fighting and the unobstructed entry to Gaza of humanitarian assistance, simultaneously to continue... the sale of weapons and weapons systems to Israel... falls significantly short of your government's obligations under international law.
