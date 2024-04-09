UK video game retailer GAME informs staff of zero hours contracts or redundancy

Staff at GAME, a UK video game retailer , have been informed that they will either be moved to zero hours contracts or made redundant. The announcement was made via mass video calls held on Microsoft Teams, with Area Managers reading from a script and no opportunity for staff to ask questions.

The move to zero hours contracts means staff will have no secure income and will lose overtime pay at a higher rate. The company has not yet responded to requests for comment.

UK Video Game Retailer GAME Staff Zero Hours Contracts Redundancy

