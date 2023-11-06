UK to use waste energy from datacenters to heat homes

Described as a 'low carbon housing estate of the future,' waste energy from datacenters will be used to provide heating and hot water for new homes. The £36 million funding is part of a larger £65 million fund that will support green energy projects. Lancaster University will receive £21 million to decarbonize its campus, while the rest will be spent on housing estates in London, Suffolk, and Watford.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho stated that this investment will create new skilled jobs and allow families to warm their homes with low-carbon heat

