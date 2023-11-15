UK to introduce emergency legislation to prevent legal challenges to Rwanda plan

Rishi Sunak has said he will introduce emergency legislation to prevent further legal challenges to the government's Rwanda plan. Supreme Court Judges ruled this morning the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful because they can't be sure the country is safe. He said he will bring forward emergency legislation to "stop our policy being repeatedly blocked". "I will not allow a foreign court to block these flights. I am prepared to do what is necessary.

I will not take the easy way out," the Prime Minister said. Mr Sunak said the British people's patience "can only be stretched so thin, and they expect the boats to be stopped." "We may still face challenges from the ECHR. I told Parliament I'm prepared to change our laws. I will not allow a foreign court to block the flights. "I am prepared to do what is necessary to get flights off... I will not take the easy way out," Mr Sunak said. He insisted the government is "making progress" on immigration. "We have been working on a new international treaty with Rwanda," he said

