UK to Experience Mini-Heatwave with Above Average Temperatures

Temperatures in the UK are forecast to be higher than average at the weekend. The cold and dark winter will soon be just a distant memory as the UK is set to be warm for the next few days as a ‘mini-heatwave’ moves in.

Parts of England will see highs of 20°C today – a welcome change after Storm Kathleen a week ago. Temperatures in the southeast could climb up to 21°C on Friday. London and East Anglia could even see highs of 21°C, Weather Online forecaster says

