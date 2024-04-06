UK to experience hottest day of the year amid Storm Kathleen

The UK is expected to record its hottest day of the year this weekend, but Storm Kathleen will still batter parts of the country with heavy rain and 70mph winds . Yesterday, Ryanair and Jet2 warned of flight disruption while drivers faced 'extremely challenging' conditions as Britain was hit with strong winds. On Thursday, 91 flood alerts and 11 warnings were also in place from the Environment Agency, mostly in southern areas.
However, the Met Office has said temperatures could reach up to 22C in East Anglia today as unseasonably warm air is drawn across parts of the UK during sunny spells. The forecaster has still issued a yellow weather warning for wind in western areas of the UK, including Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and Wales, and the North West and South West of England from 8am to 10pm toda
