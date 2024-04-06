UK to experience hottest day of the year amid Storm Kathleen

The UK is expected to record its hottest day of the year this weekend, but Storm Kathleen will still batter parts of the country with heavy rain and 70mph winds . Yesterday, Ryanair and Jet2 warned of flight disruption while drivers faced 'extremely challenging' conditions as Britain was hit with strong winds. On Thursday, 91 flood alerts and 11 warnings were also in place from the Environment Agency, mostly in southern areas.

However, the Met Office has said temperatures could reach up to 22C in East Anglia today as unseasonably warm air is drawn across parts of the UK during sunny spells. The forecaster has still issued a yellow weather warning for wind in western areas of the UK, including Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and Wales, and the North West and South West of England from 8am to 10pm toda

UK Hottest Day Storm Kathleen Heavy Rain 70Mph Winds Flight Disruption Flood Alerts Weather Warning

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Storm Kathleen named by Met Office as 70mph winds predictedThe Met Office has officially named the weather system as Storm Kathleen, with the storm set to bring gusts of up to 60mph-70mph in exposed areas along the west coast of England and Scotland on Saturday, and 50mph more widely

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Met Office issues warnings as Storm Kathleen to hit UK with 70mph windsThe weather system is expected to bring gusts of up to 60mph-70mph in exposed areas along the west coast of England and Scotland

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Storm Kathleen to Hit Britain with 70mph Winds and Torrential RainWeather warnings are in place for 70mph winds and torrential rain as Storm Kathleen is set to hit Britain this weekend. The storm was named after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for wind, rain and snow across the west coast of England and Scotland. Travel disruption is expected across road, rail, air and ferry services, and coastal areas can expect to see large waves, causing danger to life. Snow and rain will also hit central Scotland. This marks only the second time a UK named storm has reached the letter K, following Storm Katie in 2016.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

UK to be rocked by heavy rain and 70mph winds as Storm Kathleen approachesWet and windy conditions are forecast to arrive on Friday, heading into Saturday, as the storm rolls in.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

UK to be rocked by heavy rain and 70mph winds as Storm Kathleen approachesWet and windy conditions are forecast to arrive on Friday, heading into Saturday, as the storm rolls in.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Storm Kathleen map reveals where in UK will be hit with 70mph windsReady your raincoat and shorts for the weekend.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »