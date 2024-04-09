UK to Continue Arms Sales to Israel Despite Pressure

The UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel despite pressure following the killing of seven aid workers , including three British nationals. The Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron, stated that the UK Government has concerns about humanitarian access in Gaza but will not halt arms exports to Israel . He mentioned that export licenses will remain unchanged and that the position is in line with advice from international partners. The Government's decision is under review.
The deaths of the aid workers have led to increased calls for the suspension of arms exports to Israel. The UK considers Israel a crucial defense and security partner
