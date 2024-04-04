UK Set for Warmest Day of the Year

Parts of the UK are in for a treat this weekend as the warmest day of the year is set to be upon us, which many will welcome after an unsettled week. Temperatures are expected to exceed Madrid in Spain, the south of France and Los Angeles in America on Saturday (April 6). The southeast of England could see temperatures in the low twenties, with a small chance of peaking at 24 degrees – this would be hotter than Madrid by one degree.
It’s thought the warm conditions across the UK are due to a storm system and winds coming from the southwest which will bring “above-average temperatures,” reports The Met Office forecast shows Nice, in France's Cote d'Azur, will see slightly lower temperatures of 18 degrees.However, it wouldn’t be typical British weather with some wind thrown in for good measure to disrupt the warmer forecas
