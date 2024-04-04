UK Services Sector Growth Slows, Undershoots Expectations

The UK’s services sector continued to grow last month but growth slowed and undershot expectations, according to a new survey released on Thursday. The closely followed S&P Global UK services PMI survey hit a score of 53.1 in March. That was lower than February’s 53.8, but remained above 50, which means the sector is growing. It was also slightly worse than economists had expected – according to an average of forecasts it was expected to be 53.4.

S&P said there was a “solid increase in business activity” but it had lost some momentum since February as the growth in new work eased off a little. New work was still growing, but at the lowest rate in four months. The PMI surveys also score the construction and manufacturing sectors each month, but the UK’s dependence on its service economy makes this survey one of the more important. Businesses reported that “squeezed disposable household incomes and elevated interest rates” had continued to push down demand in Marc

