UK's sympathy wanes as war between Israel and Hamas continues

Six months into the war between Israel and Hamas , public opinion in the UK has shifted greatly. The war has resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israel is and an estimated 30,000 Palestinians, including 14,500 children. Protests have been taking place in capital cities around the world, including London. A mass humanitarian crisis has been declared in Gaza , with people starving and besieged.

An Israeli attack that killed seven aid workers, including three Britons, has sparked outrage and increased discontent with the war in the UK

