UK's response to first wave of Covid-19 came 'bit too late', says Chief Medical Officer

The UK's response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic came a 'bit too late' with the 'benefit of hindsight', Sir Chris Whitty has told the Covid-19 inquiry. England's chief medical officer said balance was required when judging the risks of entering lockdown early or late but denied warning ministers against lockdowns.

Whitty said he outlined the drawbacks of lockdowns, but, in sometimes tense discussions with Hugo Keith KC, the lead counsel to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, he said that it was not the same as saying that they should not occur at all. He faced scrutiny after ex-chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance revealed he and Whitty did not always agree on the speed at which action was required. Sir Chris said he was 'very aware' of two factors that had to be balanced – 'the risk of going early (into lockdown or other similar measures) and the risk of going too late





Professor Chris Whitty criticizes allowing mass gatherings at the start of the pandemicEngland's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, stated that it was 'logically incoherent' to permit mass gatherings during the early stages of the pandemic. He expressed understanding for the public's confusion regarding the government's concern about the virus spread while large events were unaffected. The decision to proceed with the Cheltenham Festival and Champions League match has been questioned as they were later identified as potential contributors to virus growth.

