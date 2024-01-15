I'm at the UK's newest computer chip plant in Durham. Formerly a ceramic pipe factory, from the outside it looks like a big warehouse. But inside the vast space is being transformed into a sophisticated hub for the manufacturing of computer chips. Pragmatic Semiconductor has already built one production line, which the industry likes to call fabrication lines, or fab lines.

Sealed off in its own large room, the production line has all the expensive machinery needed to make the computer chips, and the air inside is carefully controlled to avoid any contamination during production. Pragmatic has the money to build another such production line, and funding of £182m ($230m) announced late last year will fund production lines three and four.But the Cambridge-based company will need much more money to complete its plan to build eight production lines in the old pipe factory. From phones and computers, to cars and washing machines, almost every product with an on-off switch relies on the production of computer chips, also known as semiconductors





