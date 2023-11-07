UK's Biggest Climbing Centre Coming to Manchester

The Climbing Depot is planning to convert a vacant commercial unit in Southmoor Industrial Estate into the biggest climbing centre in the UK. The new facility will include walls for lead climbing and bouldering, a gym, café, shop, changing spaces, and offices. It will become the national head office of the Climbing Depot and create 32 new jobs in the Wythenshawe area.

