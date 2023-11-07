HEAD TOPICS

UK's Biggest Climbing Centre Coming to Manchester

MENnewsdesk1 min.

The Climbing Depot plans to convert a vacant commercial unit in Manchester into the largest climbing centre in the UK, creating new jobs and offering world-class facilities for climbers of all abilities.

The Climbing Depot is planning to convert a vacant commercial unit in Southmoor Industrial Estate into the biggest climbing centre in the UK. The new facility will include walls for lead climbing and bouldering, a gym, café, shop, changing spaces, and offices. It will become the national head office of the Climbing Depot and create 32 new jobs in the Wythenshawe area.

United Kingdom Headlines

