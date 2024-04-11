UK Restaurant Chain to Shut 20 Outlets Due to Financial Difficulties

A UK-wide restaurant chain has announced plans to shut 20 outlets after running into financial difficulties . Tasty , which is the parent company of the Wildwood and Dim T restaurants said it has had a ‘challenging’ start to 2024. Under the plans, the group would shut 18 branches, with two of these sites already closed to diners - Market Harborough and Skipton.

Tasty currently operates 43 Wildwoods and six Dim-T pan-Asian restaurants A spokesperson said: “The use of a restructuring plan is considered the most effective means to reorganise the group to return it to profitability and secure its long-term future which should change the financial viability, profitability profile and long-term prospects of the group.” Tasty said it expects to operate around 30 restaurants by the end of the current year. So far it has not revealed which of the restaurants has been earmarked for closure, the Sun reported. Here is the full list of Wildwood sites at risk: And here is the full list of Dim T sites

