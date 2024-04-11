UK Residents to Experience 72-Hour Mini Heatwave

UK residents are predicted to experience a 72-hour " mini heatwave " with temperatures peaking at 20C following a week of battling strong winds . The short-lived spell of high pressure is anticipated to temporarily halt the weather systems travelling in from the Atlantic , which have been causing unsettled conditions . New weather maps suggest another warm spell will return during the following weekend.

Midweek can expect continued blustery conditions before a rise in temperatures beginning today (April 11), according to BBC weather forecaster Helen Willetts who said it's set to feel "warm" over the next 72 hours. She said: "We might see some brighter skies and sunshine coming through before the next source of rain starts to materialise across western parts again. READ MORE: "But look at the temperatures on Thursday it’s looking mild, in fact warm in strengthening April sunshine. And that milder warmer Atlantic air is within through Thursday and indeed Friday to end the week and perhaps even to start the weekend but not full on as we get some colder air starting to dig in behind it as you can see. "And so by the weekend or by the end of the weekend it’s a return to slightly cooler weather." BBC temperature charts show that it could reach 20C on Friday in London, along with 17C in Cardiff and 16C in Belfast. But then for London it will drop to 19C on Saturday and right down to 12C by Monda

UK Residents Mini Heatwave Temperatures Strong Winds High Pressure Unsettled Conditions Weather Systems Atlantic Warm Spell

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK to Experience Two 'Mini Heatwaves' with 20C TemperaturesNew weather maps indicate that the UK is set to experience two 20C 'mini heatwaves', including a 72-hour stretch of glorious sunshine. After enduring strong winds, Brits can look forward to a 'mini heatwave' with temperatures expected to soar to 20C. Midweek may remain windy, but by Thursday, temperatures are forecasted to rise, with BBC weather presenter Helen Willetts predicting it will feel 'warm' over the subsequent 72 hours.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Lancashire's Met Office hour-by-hour weather forecast amid flood warningsFlood alerts and a warning are in place as heavy rain batters the region today

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Hour-by-hour forecast for Liverpool ahead of Easter MondayHeavy rainfall is expected to return to the city tomorrow

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Residents kept awake by 36 hour alarm noise from disused PSNI stationLocal residents in the area described the noise as ‘horrendous’

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Street where world's greatest race takes place at 'bottom of the garden'Residents in Barlow’s Lane have a unique experience when the Grand National comes around

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »