UK Prime Minister Holds Meeting to Address Terrorism Threat

The Prime Minister will meet with police, national security officers and Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Monday to ensure Brits are “safe and secure from the threat of terrorism”, Whitehall sources said.It comes amid fears that the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel could increase the terror threat in the UK.

Read more: 'Europe is the next stop' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor warns of rising anti-Semitism as Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airportRead more: Hamas blocks exit of foreign nationals, US says, as Israel insists rescuing hostages 'top priority' in ground operation The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem told LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Monday that Europe is the “next stop” for anti-Semitism after an ‘anti-Israeli mob’ stormed Dagestan airport on the weekend.

FIA Holds Meeting with F1 Drivers to Discuss Track Limit ViolationsFIA Sporting Commissioner Garry Connelly called for a meeting with F1 drivers and sporting directors to discuss track limit violations and potential harsher penalties. However, less than half of the grid attended the meeting. Recent FIA decisions regarding track limits have been questioned, leading to frustration among drivers. Incidents involving Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, and Lando Norris were reviewed during the meeting. Read more ⮕

Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu: Ground operation in Gaza is 'second stage of the war' Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the ongoing ground operation in Gaza as the 'second stage of the war' and stated that troops on the ground are 'only the beginning'. He also warned the civilian population in northern Gaza to move to the south. Israel 's defence minister confirmed that Israel i forces were now fighting in the air, sea, and on the ground, and expressed willingness to do 'whatever it takes' to free the hostages taken by Hamas fighters. Read more ⮕

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson Joins GB News as PresenterBoris Johnson announces his new venture as a presenter on GB News, where he will share his unvarnished views on politics and world affairs. GB News is proud to have him join the family and believes his unique insight will be a must-see for viewers and listeners. Read more ⮕

Israeli Prime Minister Sends Ground Forces into Gaza in Escalation of Conflict Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces the deployment of ground forces into Gaza, expanding attacks from air and sea. The intense bombardment has cut off communications in Gaza, allowing Israel to control the narrative. The military targets Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers, while pressure mounts for the release of hostages seized in a recent Hamas attack. Read more ⮕

