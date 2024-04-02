UK Prime Minister Faces Criticism Over Refusal to Name Election Date

The UK Prime Minister has faced criticism for not revealing the date of the next general election, leading to speculation that it could be held in the summer. In an interview, he refused to provide a specific date, stating that he has already answered the question multiple times. The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, also avoided giving a clear answer, stating that the announcement will be made in the official manner.

The Labour Party criticized the Prime Minister's refusal to disclose the election date and urged voters to vote against the Tories

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostUK / 🏆 108. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Prime Minister Faces Defeat as Voters Reject Proposal to Change ConstitutionIreland has voted against government proposals to change the constitution, including widening the definition of family and recognizing care provided by family members. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar acknowledged the defeat and referred to it as 'two wallops' from the electorate.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Minister speaks out over 'plot to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister'There have been claims that some MPs are considering replacing Mr Sunak with Penny Mordaunt

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Microsoft faces bipartisan criticism for alleged censorship on Bing in ChinaRedmond says it does what it's told, but still thinks users are better off

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice Faces Criticism from Former Celebrity PartnersGiovanni Pernice, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, is facing a fresh crisis as three of his former celebrity partners reportedly met to discuss their difficult experiences working with him. Amanda Abbington, Ranvir Singh, and Laura Whitmore had an emotional summit where they compared notes about their time on the show and discussed the possibility of formally complaining to the BBC about Giovanni's behavior.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice Faces Criticism from Former Celebrity PartnersGiovanni Pernice, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, is facing a fresh crisis as three of his former celebrity partners reportedly met to discuss their difficult experiences working with him. Amanda Abbington, Ranvir Singh, and Laura Whitmore had an emotional summit where they compared notes about their time on the show and discussed the possibility of formally complaining to the BBC about Giovanni's behavior.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

PGA Tour commissioner faces criticism over Saudi golf dealPGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan faces criticism over a deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) without player input.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »