UK Prime Minister confident in stopping boat arrivals despite record numbers

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is still confident he can “stop the boats” despite record arrivals in the first three months of the year, Downing Street has said. Almost 800 people crossed the Channel in small boats over the Easter weekend, taking the total number of arrivals this year to 5,435. The figures represent a 43% increase compared with the same period last year and are even higher than the previous record for the first three months set in 2022.

Despite the increase, a Number 10 spokeswoman said Mr Sunak remains confident that he will meet his pledge to “stop the boats”, which he had made one of his priorities for last year. The spokeswoman said there is “a range of different reasons” for “fluctuations” in the number of arrivals, pointing to criminal gangs adapting their tactics, the weather, and French police “facing increasing violence and disruption” on French beache

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister speaks out over 'plot to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister'There have been claims that some MPs are considering replacing Mr Sunak with Penny Mordaunt

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Andy Burnham says Rishi Sunak hasn't spoken to him since becoming Prime Minister'I don't think that reflects well on his party'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls on warring Tories to 'stick to the plan'Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged warring Tories to remain focused on the future of the country and not get caught up in Westminster politics. Speculation about a potential challenge to Sunak's leadership has been growing amid concerns about the Conservative Party's position in the polls. Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has also called on Conservative MPs to stop being obsessed with Westminster psychodrama.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rules out May 2 general electionThe next UK general election must be held no later than January 28, 2025

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Kate Middleton: Watch video in full as she addresses the nationPrime Minister Rishi Sunak has said she has the 'love and support of the whole country'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Tories 'need to stop messing around and get behind the Prime Minister,' Business Secretary tells LBCBusiness Secretary Kemi Badenoch has urged those Conservative MPs working to oust Rishi Sunak from No 10 before the next election to stop being 'obsessed with Westminster psychodrama'.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »