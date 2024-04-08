The UK Post Office Horizon Public Inquiry resumes this week almost four years after it began. Public and political interest in the industrial-scale miscarriage of justice suffered by sub-postmasters was transformed by a television drama .
Since 2020 retired judge Sir Wyn Williams has been probing the circumstances that led the Post Office to prosecute more than 900 sub-postmasters for theft, fraud and false accounting caused not by dishonesty, but errors in the Horizon software it required them to use, since 2020. This necessarily painstaking process has been conducted in public throughout, with dozens of evidence sessions aired live on YouTube, with transcription and hundreds of documents available in full online. Only since Christmas, and the airing of ITV's Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which measured this long and complex scandal by the human cost to those wrongly convicted, has it gained traction in Westminster and the media. The penultimate phase of the inquiry will begin, fittingly, with a full day of evidence from the eponymous hero of that drama Alan Bates, the indefatigable sub-postmaster who led a group litigation against the Post Office in 2017. His evidence will set the context for appearances by senior executives of the Post Office and Fujitsu, which built the Horizon software, and politicians who took key decisions during more than a decade of malfunction and alleged manipulation of the syste
UK Post Office Horizon Public Inquiry Sub-Postmasters Miscarriage Of Justice Television Drama Theft Fraud False Accounting Errors Horizon Software Evidence Litigation Executives Politicians Malfunction Manipulation
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Post Office aware of Horizon faults during court battles, secret report showsThe Post Office knew sub-postmasters may be blameless but continued to fight them in court regardless.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »