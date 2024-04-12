UK Post Office Begins Procurement for New System to Replace Horizon

The Post Office , the UK government-owned retail organization for post and banking, has initiated procurement to develop a new system to replace the Horizon EPOS and back office system . The Horizon system, introduced in 1999, was blamed for errors that led to the prosecution of sub-postmasters between 1999 and 2015. The Post Office is currently conducting a statutory inquiry into the injustice.

The replacement system, called New Branch IT (NBIT), is being built in-house as part of the Strategic Platform Modernisation Programme (SPMP). The Post Office is seeking suitable partners to assist in creating the necessary solution

