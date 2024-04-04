UK political party suffering from low morale and grassroots support

They warned the 'emotionally exhausted' party was suffering from such low morale that it is haemorrhaging grassroots support . Several local activists complained that their efforts were being undermined by regular threats to Rishi Sunak’s leadership and the general election – which many still expect in the autumn – but complain they are being undermined by the “circular firing squad” of MP infighting.
And they warned the “emotionally exhausted” party was suffering from such low morale that it is haemorrhaging grassroots support. During an election briefing earlier this year, campaigners were told not to holiday between 3 May and 17 July. They were warned this would be a crucial period for leafleting before it counts towards campaign expenditure, referring to so-called “long campaign” period of spending restrictions which would kick in on 18 July if the election has not already been called by then
UK Political Party Low Morale Grassroots Support Leadership Infighting Campaigners Leafleting
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Women’s state pension campaigners press for urgent vote by MPs on compensationWaspi has sent an open letter to House of Commons Leader Penny Mourdant.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Women’s state pension campaigners press for urgent vote by MPs on compensationWaspi has sent an open letter to House of Commons Leader Penny Mourdant.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »