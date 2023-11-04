UK Police Issue Warning as Crowd Watches Man Struggle in River

A UK police force has issued a warning as a large crowd of people watched on as a man struggled in a river. A group of people gathered on the Ouse Bridge, over the River Ouse in York, as the man struggled to keep his head above the water after falling in. Despite two flotation devices being available within metres of the scene, at the rear of a hotel, there appeared to be no attempt to throw a ring, Yorkshire Live reports.

Police were on the scene and threw a life ring to the man at about 3pm on Thursday, November 2. He was then taken to hospital after the fire service arrived. South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning following this response from the crowd. The force has urged the public to act differently after the incident became unnecessarily more dramatic as the man struggled to keep afloat. Police used one of two flotation devices in North Street Gardens, around 50m from the scene. The attending Police Sergeant Toby Gorwood said: “Life rings and other floatation devices are located at regular intervals along the River Ouse and other major waterways. “It’s always worth making a mental note of life ring locations along your local river in case you ever need to help someone in trouble. Floatation aids allow you to do this while minimising the danger to yourself, which is also important. Those vital seconds can make all the difference

