UK Passport Fees to Increase Again

The UK government has increased passport fees by 9% after five years. The new prices for postal application s are £100 for adults and £69 for children's five-year passports. Online applications will cost £88.
50 for adults and £57.50 for children. The increase is aimed at covering the cost of passport processing and consular support. The processing time for applications has been reduced to three weeks due to industrial action.
UK Passport Fees Increase Postal Application Online Application Processing Time Consular Support Industrial Action
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
UK passport prices set to increase in AprilThe cost of UK passports is set to increase by more than 7 from April 2024 - this is how much application fees will be subject to approval.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »