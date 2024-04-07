UK Passport Fees to Increase Again

The UK government has increased passport fees by 9% after five years. The new prices for postal application s are £100 for adults and £69 for children's five-year passports. Online applications will cost £88.

50 for adults and £57.50 for children. The increase is aimed at covering the cost of passport processing and consular support. The processing time for applications has been reduced to three weeks due to industrial action.

