UK Officials Demand Investigation After Deaths of Aid Workers in Gaza

UK officials have demanded an immediate investigation, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his military's "unintended". At least two Britons are believed to have died, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said, along with other foreign aid workers from Australia, Poland, and a US-Canada dual citizen. The World Central Kitchen (WCK), the charity employing the victims at the time of their death, have since paused all work in the region due to safety concerns.
Here's a look at the charity's work and what the absence of the charity means for civilians in the Gaza. What is World Central Kitchen and what do they do? Founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen delivers freshly prepared meals to people in need following natural disasters, like hurricanes or earthquakes, or to those enduring conflict
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Gaza medical officials say Israeli strike kills four foreign aid workersStaff showed the passports of three of the dead – British, Australian and Polish.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Gaza medical officials say Israeli strike kills four foreign aid workersStaff showed the passports of three of the dead – British, Australian and Polish.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »