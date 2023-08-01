UK Net Zero Minister Suggests Scaling Back Decarbonization Commitments

Recent statements from the United Kingdom's net zero minister suggest that the nation may be scaling back its decarbonization commitments at the COP28 UN climate summit beginning later this month in Dubai. Graham Stuart, the net zero minister has hinted that the nation will be placing a bigger emphasis on carbon capture and storage while backing off of pathways toward phasing out fossil fuel exploration and production.

In his statements to the Members of Parliament MPs, Stuart said that “there is nothing fundamentally wrong with oil and gas, it’s emissions from oil and gas that are the problem and that we must focus on,” he said. Stuart went on to say that production of fossil fuels is not to blame, but rather that demand for fossil fuels is the problem that must be addressed. By saying that oil and gas themselves are “not the problem” for the climate, just the carbon emissions associated with their use, Stuart seems to be laying the groundwork for an approach that increasingly employs carbon capture and energy storage as a key strateg

