UK Nail Technicians Raise Prices in Solidarity for Fair Wages

More than 5,000 nail technicians across the UK are collectively raising their prices as part of 'National Nail Price Increase Day'. The Nail Tech Org (NTO) states that many technicians earn below the minimum wage after paying their overheads, and this movement aims to ensure a fair wage. Elsie Tate, a nail technician and studio owner, explains that rising costs of utilities and products have led to the need for a national price increase.

Many technicians often go home with less than the minimum wage at the end of the day

