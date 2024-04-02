UK homeowners face council tax bill doubling as rule change targets empty homes

More than 100,000 homeowners across the UK could see their council tax bills double from this month, as a government rule change giving local authorities enhanced powers to tackle empty homes comes into effect. This could mean a bill each year of over £4000 for the average Band D property in the UK, if it has been vacant for two years or more. This extra charge is quadrupled on properties that have been empty for 10 years or more, meaning an annual bill from the council of more than £8000.

The measures put forward by Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove are designed to improve the availability of housing stock and make it more difficult for people to sit on a property as an investment or as a second home. But, traditional Conservative publications like the Telegraph have called it an "assault on second homes"

