UK Home Secretary calls sleeping rough a 'lifestyle choice' and calls for crackdown on tent pitching

Suella Braverman has claimed sleeping rough is a "lifestyle choice" as she calls for a crackdown on people pitching tents. The Home Secretary said she wants to put a stop to the "nuisance and distress" caused by homeless people pitching tents on public streets. She said Britain "cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents" occupied by people who she said were mainly from abroad and "living on the streets as a lifestyle choice".
Braverman went on to warn that unless there was action, British cities could see an "explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor" that San Francisco and Los Angeles in the United States had witnessed. She added: "Nobody in Britain should be living in a tent on our streets. There are options for people who don’t want to be sleeping rough, and the government is working with local authorities to strengthen wraparound support including treatment for those with drug and alcohol addiction." What I want to stop, and what the law abiding majority wants us to stop, is those who cause nuisance and distress to other people by pitching tents in public spaces, aggressively begging, stealing, taking drugs, littering, and blighting our communitie
United Kingdom Headlines
