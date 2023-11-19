UK Home Office Funds Luxury Stay for Rapist to Secure Deportation

It was the kind of dedicated care you would perhaps expect to be provided to a traumatised rape victim. A personalised support package that included a three-and-a-half month stay at a comfortable hotel overlooking the Indian Ocean with a doctor on call to give crucial psychological therapy. This is not, however, what was offered to Hannah, the victim of a horrific gang rape when she was just 16.

Instead, it was laid on for her attacker, Yaqub Ahmed, as part of a desperate bid by the Home Office to secure his deportation to East Africa. Court papers obtained by The Mail on Sunday detail how officials were forced to draw up an elaborate 'care plan' costing tens of thousands of pounds for Ahmed in a bid to defeat his attempts to thwart deportation to Somalia on human rights grounds. The centrepiece of the package was for taxpayers to fund a 14-week stay for Ahmed at the Peace Hotel, near Aden Adde Airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. It included free meals and is estimated to have cost up to £11,80





