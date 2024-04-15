UK Holidaymakers Boycott Spain Over Controversial £97 a Day Rule

UK holidaymakers have been up in arms over a certain travel rule they must follow when visiting Spain .
The popular destination has recently been vocal over its concerns regarding tourism, with locals recently demanding that tourists "go home", clearly highlighting tensions between residents and visitors. Meanwhile, Spanish officials have called for the ban of purchasing second homes for getaways. Top Trending Stories Today What is Spain's £97 a day rule? All non-EU nationals - not just UK residents - must be able to produce proof of funds upon arrival at Spanish borders.
It's important to note that visitors are not required to spend £97 everyday, but only need to show they have sufficient means to do so. This rule does not just apply to Spain, but to all 27 countries within the EU Schengen zone, each of which set out their own spending limits.
