"Isambard-AI represents a huge leap forward for AI computational power in the UK," Simon McIntosh-Smith, director of the Isambard National Research facility, argued in a."Today's Isambard-AI would rank in the top 10 fastest supercomputers in the world and, when in operation later in 2024, it will be one of the most powerful AI systems for open science anywhere."is China's Tianhe-2A, which theoretically peaks at 100 petaFLOPS and benchmarks 61 petaFLOPS.
The chips will be integrated into a liquid cooled chassis developed by HPE Cray, networked using the manufacturer's custom Slingshot 11 interconnect, and supported by almost 25 petabytes of storage.Isambard-3 machine at the National Composites Center (NCC) located in the Bristol and Bath Science Park. It will feature a heat-reuse system to warm neighbouring buildings.
Among the first beneficiaries of Isambard-AI will be Britain's Frontier AI Task Force, which aims to mitigate the risk of advanced AI applications to the nation's national security. The task force will also work with the AI Safety Institute to develop a research program to evaluate the safety of machine learning models. headtopics.com
As the performance figures imply, lower precision floating point calculations trade accuracy for speed. FP8 and FP16 are widely employed for AI training and inferencing for this reason, but as our sibling site
Researchers at Riken have been exploring the use of 32-bit or even 16-bit mathematics in HPC using the Fugaku supercomputer for years now. Meanwhile, the European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasts have alreadythe benefits of 32-bit precisions in weather and climate modelling. Researchers at University of Bristol have had similar successes with their own atmospheric simulations and were able eke out a 3.6x speed up by dropping down to lower precision. headtopics.com
Because of this, Isambard-AI's support for a variety of floating point precisions ranging from FP64 down to sparse FP8, should allow researchers to explore a variety of low or mixed-precision workloads in both emerging AI and HPC arenas.expects to learn more about Isambard-AI and other upcoming systems when we attend the Supercomputing 2023 event in Denver, Colorado, later this month.Suffice to say, the people behind Dawn say their computer will be the fastest.