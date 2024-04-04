UK Government to Launch Scheme for Businesses to Claim Compensation for Hidden Broker Fees

The Government is set to announce that almost every business in the UK will get free support to claim compensation for secret broker fees hidden in their energy bills . A new scheme is set to be launched helping businesses to claim up to £10,000 in compensation without having to go through the courts.

Business minister Amanda Solloway will announce the move as part of Government and Ofgem changes to tackle “cowboy practices” such as hidden broker fees, inaccurate energy bills and pressurising sales tactics for energy contracts

