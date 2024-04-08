UK Government to Issue New Guidance on Teaching Contested Beliefs in Schools

Insiders told The Sun it will make clear that teachers should steer clear of the subject unless directly asked by a pupil, in which case they must stress it is a “contested” belief. She has already ordered teachers to share all classroom material with parents “no ifs, no buts, no more excuses”.
Why is Starmer not more interested in Rayner tax claims, Tories ask The Cass Review - due to be published on Wednesday - will also reportedly say that prepubescent children must be treated differently to older pupils.Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said: “Social transitioning is not a neutral act, and no one should be forced to use preferred pronouns or accept contested beliefs as fact.” A department for education spokesperson said: “We are currently reviewing the RSHE curriculum, and we will launch a consultation on the updated guidance as soon as possible.NHS warned there'll be no additional funding without reform under Labour "We have been repeatedly clear that contested views should not be taught as fact, and that we will put in place clear safeguards to stop pupils from being taught concepts they are too young to understand.
UK Government Guidance Teaching Contested Beliefs Schools Teachers Students Parents Classroom Material Cass Review Prepubescent Children Social Transitioning Preferred Pronouns RSHE Curriculum Consultation
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »