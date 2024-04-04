UK Government's Negotiating Power Over Cloud Infrastructure Spending Hindered by Vendor Lock-In

The UK government has admitted its negotiating power over billions of pounds of cloud infrastructure spending has been inhibited by vendor lock-in. The 'UK government's current approach to cloud adoption and management across its departments faces several challenges' which combined result 'in risk concentration and vendor lock-in that inhibit UK government's negotiating power over the cloud vendors.

' The paper also says that if the UK government – which has spent tens of billions on cloud services in the last decade – does not change its approach, 'the existing dominance of AWS and Azure in the UK Government's cloud services is set to continue.' Doing nothing would mean 'leaving the government with minimal leverage over pricing and product options.

