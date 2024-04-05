UK Government's Adviser on Social Cohesion Faces Criticism for Extremism Inquiry

Dame Sara Khan, the UK government's Independent Adviser for Social Cohesion and Resilience , has faced criticism for her role in an inquiry into extremism. Khan, who co-founded the women's counter-extremism group Inspire, was appointed by the Prime Minister in 2021.

However, concerns have been raised about the credibility of the inquiry, given the government's track record of divisive policies. The focus on cohesion and extremism primarily targeting British Muslims has also been questioned.

