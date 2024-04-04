UK Government offers £1bn scheme to help families heat their homes for less

A scheme worth one billion pounds is being offered by the UK Government to help more than 300,000 families across Great Britain heat their home for less this year. The Great British Insulation Scheme aims to help low income households save up to £400 on their annual fuel bills through new energy efficiency upgrades .
Families in lower Council Tax bands with less energy-efficient homes will be offered vital upgrades - such as roof, loft or cavity wall insulation - which could cut their annual energy bill by an average of between £300 to £400. Those eligible for support under the Great British Insulation Scheme include families in Council Tax bands A-E in Scotland and Wales and A-D in England, with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of D or below. The online portal at GOV.UK offers full eligibility details and a list of the home improvement services available. People can also apply directly for the scheme on this pag
