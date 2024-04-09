UK Government Introduces New Criminal Offence for Assaulting Shopworkers

Rishi Sunak has launched a fresh crackdown on serial shoplifters , with the Government to make assaulting a shopworker a criminal offence . Ministers had previously ruled out creating a separate criminal offence , insisting it was not "required". But the Government has now changed its position, with the prime minister announcing that the Criminal Justice Bill would be amended to bring in the new offence.

"I am sending a message to those criminals - whether they are serious organised criminal gangs, repeat offenders or opportunistic thieves - who think they can get away with stealing from these local businesses or abusing shopworkers, enough is enough," Mr Sunak said. "Our local shops are the lifeblood of our communities, and they must be free to trade without the threat of crime or abuse." The new offence will carry a maximum sentence of six months in jail or an unlimited fine. This is the same sentence that can be given out for common assault. Repeat offenders will also be made to wear an electronic tag, as could consistent shoplifters, under amendments to the Bill currently making its way through Parliamen

UK Government Criminal Offence Assault Shopworkers Crackdown Serial Shoplifters Sentence Jail Fine Repeat Offenders Electronic Tag

