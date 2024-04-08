UK Government Increases Personal Independence Payments (PIP) by £737

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced a £737 increase in Personal Independence Payments ( PIP ) for eligible individuals across England and Wales, starting today. This adjustment aligns with inflation, resulting in a 6.7% rise in various benefits, reflecting the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation measured last September. From today, Monday, April 8, claimants will start to benefit from this increased payment.

Over the course of 2024-25, this will equate to an additional £737 in PIP, as reported by Yorkshire Live. This means that claimants will receive a final total of £9583.60 over the next 12 months. This increase is part of the DWP's annual obligation to review benefits in line with inflation. The state pension and Universal Credit have also seen increases. The DWP confirmed in writing that these changes to benefits payments would commence from Monday, April 8, reports the Manchester Evening News. PIP payments consist of two elements for living and two for mobility:. To qualify for PIP, you must have a health condition or disability that has caused difficulties with daily living or mobility (or both) for three months. These issues must be expected to continue for at least another nine months. Typically, you also need to have lived in the UK for at least two of the past three years and be in the country when you apply. Here are 25 conditions that could potentially qualify you for Personal Independence Payments (PIP)

