In what is set to be only the first round of new licences, priority has been given to sites which have the potential to go into production within a shorter timeframe.It is the 33rd round of oil and gas licencing in the UK. A total of 931 blocks and part-blocks were made available for application on October 7, 2022.

The UK Government said the move is part of efforts to improve energy security in the UK, which include granting new licences and engaging with industry to scope out opportunities to reopen closed wells., made clear that the oil produced there has no guarantee of being sold to UK consumers.“That is pertaining to the open global market system which today ensures the UK receives much more oil and gas than it is producing on the UKCS (UK Continental Shelf) side.

“Today's announcement will also help to support thousands of skilled jobs in Scotland, unleash further opportunities for green technologies and grow our He told The National:"“It is an environmental disaster. Every one of these reckless new licences is a further step towards climate breakdown.“There is no sustainable future in endless oil and gas drilling. We urgently need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and make an urgent and lasting investment in the green jobs and industries which are so vital to tackling the climate crisis.have finally left Downing Street. headtopics.com

“As recognised by the independent Climate Change Committee - we’ll continue to need oil and gas over the coming decades as we deliver net zero,” she said. “These new licences are a welcome boost for the UK industry, which already supports around 200,000 jobs and contributes £16 billion to the economy each year – while advancing our transition to low-carbon technologies, on which our future prosperity depends.”We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SunScotNational »

Green MSP Denies Using Official Scottish Government Phone for Government BusinessLorna Slater, the minister for the circular economy, has denied using an official Scottish Government phone or WhatsApp for government business. This comes amid a secrecy row over the failure to hand over records of informal communications to the UK Covid Inquiry. Lawyers representing bereaved families have demanded messages related to the official response to the pandemic be handed over. Read more ⮕

Green MSP Denies Using Official Government Phone or WhatsApp for Government BusinessLorna Slater, the minister for the circular economy, has denied using an official Scottish Government phone or WhatsApp for any government business. This comes amid a secrecy row over the failure to hand over records of informal communications to the UK Covid Inquiry. Read more ⮕

UK Government Plans to Phase Out Leasehold System for New HousesThe UK government is set to introduce new laws to ensure that all new houses in England and Wales are sold as freehold properties, as part of its efforts to eliminate the leasehold system. The proposed legislation will also cap ground rents on existing leasehold properties and extend the standard contract lease from 90 years to 990 years. The reforms aim to restore true home ownership and will be included in the upcoming Leasehold Bill. Read more ⮕

UK Government Plans to Phase Out Leasehold System for New HousesThe UK government is set to introduce new laws to ensure that all new houses in England and Wales are sold as freehold properties, as part of its efforts to eliminate the leasehold system. The proposed legislation will also cap ground rents on existing leasehold properties and extend the standard contract lease from 90 years to 990 years. The reforms aim to restore true home ownership and will be included in the upcoming King's Speech. Read more ⮕

UK Government announces 27 new North Sea oil and gas licencesTHE UK Government has announced 27 new licence offers for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. Read more ⮕

Silverburn Reveals New Restaurant and Five New StoresSilverburn shopping centre has announced the opening of a new restaurant and five new stores, just in time for Christmas. Eyewear brand Pop Specs has opened a permanent kiosk, while Calender Club has launched a pop-up. Menkind and BPerfect are also set to open soon. In addition, burger eatery Bread Meats Bread has replaced pancake restaurant Stack and Still. Existing stores Hobbs, Next, and Zizzi have also undergone makeovers. David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, expressed the centre's commitment to providing a top-notch retail and leisure experience. Read more ⮕