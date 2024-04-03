UK Government Faces Calls to Suspend Arms Sales to Israel

Pressure continues to mount on the UK Government to suspend arms sales to Israel following the deaths of three British aid workers in Gaza. Over 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court justices, have signed a letter stating that the Government risks breaching international law by allowing the export of weapons to Israel.

The letter argues that the worsening situation in Gaza and the International Court of Justice's conclusion of a 'plausible risk of genocide' necessitate the suspension of arms sales. Signatories include prominent legal figures such as Lady Hale, Lord Sumption, and Lord Wilson

