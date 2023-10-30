UK government drops support for controversial deep sea mining as it backs temporary pause

The UK has for the first time come out in support of a pause in highly controversial mining of the deep sea bed, having previously supported it. On Monday, the government added its name to a group of countries seeking a moratorium on new licences to exploit minerals such as lithium, copper and cobalt - vital for green energy - from the deep sea.

But deep sea mining is regarded as a potential solution to the expected global shortage of raw materials considered critical to a greener energy future, and used in things like batteries and renewable power. It is also seen as a way to reduce dependence on the relatively few countries that hold deposits on land, including China, Australia, Russia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

