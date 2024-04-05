UK Government Donates £2 Million Worth of Medical Equipment to Ukraine

More than £2 million worth of lifesaving medical equipment , including ventilators, pumps and monitors, has been donated to Ukraine by the UK Government . To support hospitals in Ukraine the donation package will support up to 60 intensive care beds. It includes a variety of ventilators, oxygen concentrators, suction pumps, patent monitors, volumetric pumps, and heated humidifiers. These items are urgently needed by healthcare facilities in Ukraine for the immediate use in treating people.

The UK's support for our friends in Ukraine is unwavering and we want to help in every way we can. This donation will support their hospitals and builds on previous deliveries of medicines and equipment to save lives. We will continue to work closely with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and other partners to ensure humanitarian aid reaches the people who need it most, as quickly as possible

UK Government Donation Medical Equipment Ukraine Hospitals Intensive Care Beds Ventilators Pumps Monitors Healthcare Facilities Patients

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine-Russia war latest: NATO soldiers 'already present' in Ukraine; Belarusian military checking 'combat readiness'Poland's foreign minister has risked causing controversy by making the claim about NATO soldiers. Meanwhile, a group of Russian warships has arrived in Iran to practice 'ensuring regional security' and the Belarusian military has said it is checking its 'combat readiness'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Russia claims to have evidence linking concert attack to UkraineThe Russian Investigative Committee claims it has evidence that the gunmen who killed more than 140 people in an attack on a Moscow concert hall last week were linked to 'Ukrainian nationalists'. Listen to a Daily podcast on how UK-made cars are getting into Russia as you scroll.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Poland scrambles fighter jets; Russia attacks three thermal power plants in UkrainePolish and allied aircraft were activated early on Friday after Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish armed forces said. Listen to a Daily podcast on how UK-made cars are getting into Russia as you scroll.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Europe in a 'pre-war era'; Russia launches 12 drones into UkraineEurope is currently in a 'pre-war' era, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said. Meanwhile, Russia fired four missiles and 12 Shahed drones into eastern Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force reports.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Russians hurt as Ukraine launches attack 1,000km inside borderUkraine has launched one of its deepest drone attacks into Russia, with several people reportedly hurt. Read all the latest on the war - and submit a question on the conflict for our experts - below.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Russia-Ukraine latest: Zelenskyy lowers conscription age by two years; Ukraine attacks 1,000km into RussiaUkraine has launched one of its deepest drone attacks into Russia, with several people reportedly hurt. Read all the latest on the war - and submit a question on the conflict for our experts - below.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »