UK Government Denies Cabinet Split Over Gaza Conflict

Downing Street has insisted the Government is “completely united” over the conflict in Gaza despite claims of a Cabinet split. Divisions appeared to have emerged over the weekend with the Foreign Secretary , Lord Cameron , taking a more strident approach to criticism of Israel than some of his colleagues, including Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden .

Mr Dowden suggested on Sunday that Israel is being held to an “incredibly high standard” compared with other nations and claimed there is “a bit of relish from some people about the way in which they are pushing this case against Israel”. But on Monday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman denied there is a split, saying Lord Cameron’s and Mr Dowden’s words are “consistent” with Rishi Sunak’s statement on Sunday. In that statement, marking six months since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, Mr Sunak said: “We continue to stand by Israel’s right to defeat the threat from Hamas terrorists and defend their security. “But the whole of the UK is shocked by the bloodshed, and appalled by the killing of brave British heroes who were bringing food to those in need. “This terrible conflict must end. The hostages must be released. The aid – which we have been straining every sinew to deliver by land, air and sea – must be flooded in.” The spokesman added: “The whole Government is focused on bringing this conflict to an end, getting hostages out and more aid i

