UK Government concerned about peace march on Armistice Day

RISHI Sunak has claimed that a march due to take place on Armistice Day calling for peace in Gaza would be "disrespectful". The UK Government’s Security Minister Tom Tugendhat has already written to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and the Metropolitan Police asking them to look into what powers they have to stop any protests taking place on Saturday in central London.

“Let’s be clear, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign has said that they want to march on Remembrance Day or Remembrance Sunday – and that is a matter of great concern to me,” he said. “It is a moment where we remember those we lost, and I think for the whole country the Cenotaph is sacred ground and the idea that on a day like Remembrance Day you would have a protest going past it, I don’t think that is acceptable.”The Metropolitan Police said that groups had not made any plans to protest on Remembrance Sunday but that a significant demonstration was due to take place on Saturday, with officers in place to ensure they do not “interfere” with Armistice Day events. However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had asked Suella Braverman to do "everything necessary" to "protect the sanctity of Armistice Day

