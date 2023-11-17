UK government announces £8.3bn funding to tackle potholes

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set out how £8.3bn of promised funding will be used to tackle what he called the "scourge of potholes".The funding will go to England's local councils over the next 11 years for road maintenance.The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, said the money was "a significant boost" but it had consistently called for longer term funding to tackle the repair backlog.

Its spokesman, Darren Rodwell, said: "Longer-term, the government should award council highways departments with five yearly funding allocations to give more certainty, bringing councils on a par with National Highways so they can develop resurfacing programmes and other highways improvements, tackling the scourge of potholes." The AA said call-outs to pothole-related breakdowns were at near-record levels, with more than 450,000 so far this year. AA president Edmund King said the plan could make a "considerable difference in bringing our roads back to the standards which road users expect, especially if councils use the cash efficiently

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCLOOKNORTH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LBC: Rishi Sunak Vows to Continue Working with Rwanda Despite Court RulingRishi Sunak has assured President Paul Kagame of Rwanda that he is committed to making the migration partnership work, despite the Supreme Court ruling against his plan. The court dismissed the Home Office's bid to overturn a ruling that the policy was unlawful.

Source: LBC | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Rishi Sunak Vows Rwanda Flights Will Go Ahead Despite Legal RulingRishi Sunak pledges to proceed with Rwanda flights despite a ruling that deemed the plan illegal. He promises a new treaty with the country and Parliament's declaration of safety for asylum seekers. Sunak is prepared to abandon the European Convention on Human Rights to bypass foreign courts if necessary.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

LBC: UK to introduce emergency legislation to prevent legal challenges to Rwanda planRishi Sunak has announced that emergency legislation will be introduced to prevent further legal challenges to the UK government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. This comes after the Supreme Court ruled the plan as unlawful due to concerns over the safety of the country. Sunak stated that he will not allow a foreign court to block the flights and is prepared to do what is necessary to get them off. He also mentioned that progress is being made on immigration and a new international treaty with Rwanda is being worked on.

Source: LBC | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: Supreme Court rules against UK government's plan to fly asylum-seekers to RwandaThe Supreme Court has ruled that the UK government's plan to fly asylum-seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's efforts to tackle illegal migration. Sunak plans to pass an emergency law asserting that Rwanda is a safe destination, but it is uncertain if the scheme will proceed.

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

METROUK: UK Government to Introduce Emergency Legislation for Flights to RwandaPrime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the government will introduce emergency legislation to get flights to Rwanda off the ground after the Supreme Court quashed its plans. He also announced the government is working on a new international treaty with Rwanda to protect those relocated from the UK.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

LBC: UK Government's Rwanda deportation plans ruled against by Supreme CourtRishi Sunak remains committed to stopping small boat crossings after the Supreme Court ruled against the government's Rwanda plans. The court pointed out abuse in Rwanda's asylum processing and against its own citizens as reasons for ruling against the plan.

Source: LBC | Read more »