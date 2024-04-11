UK Foreign Office Adds Eight Countries to 'Do Not Travel' List

The Foreign Office has added eight countries to its “do not travel” warning list. The government urges UK holidaymakers not to travel to the eight new countries added to the list as they have been declared “too dangerous”. The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issues advice to holidaymakers and regularly updates its travel advisories based on how dangerous countries are perceived to be and what particularly to look out for when visiting them.

In total, 66 countries - or parts of countries - have been declared 'too dangerous' for British tourists by the FCDO. Eight nations have been added to the list by FCDO, these are Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Israel, Belarus and the Palestinian territories. These nations are categorised as either on the 'red list' or 'black list' by experts in the UK Foreign Office. The FCDO does not ban UK citizens from travelling to these countries but it says they may find themselves without any government support if something were to go wrong. The advice given for each country is slightly different but the same warning is given that help may not be offered to those who travel. The Belarus warning from the FCDO reads: 'Russian military operations are taking place in Belarus. There is some risk that direct conflict linked to the war in Ukraine may spread to Belarus. If conflict starts, FCDO’s ability to offer consular assistance will be severely limited. Routes out of the country are limited, particularly by ai

