UK Fails to Prepare for War in 'Whole Nation Endeavour', Ex-Defence Ministers Warn

The UK has failed to prepare for war in a 'whole nation endeavour', two ex- defence ministers have warned. Outgoing Armed Forces minister James Heappey revealed that only Ministry of Defence (MoD) staff turned up to an exercise to prepare for wartime scenarios - despite being intended for the whole of government.

Speaking just weeks after announcing that he would be stepping down from his post, Mr Heappey said ministers needed to do more to prepare for conflict, with the UK already running behind other allies. He gave the example of Sweden, where the government has handed out a booklet explaining what to do in a time of war, including which emergency food provisions to store. Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace agreed, saying too many people are "just hoping everything will go away

